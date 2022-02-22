Student Disciplinary Council Seeks Members

Student Rights and Responsibilities is looking for members who are willing to serve on the Student Disciplinary Council.

The Student Disciplinary Council (SDC) plays an integral role in the adjudication process for alleged student conduct code violations at Eastern Washington University. As members of the SDC, you will determine when students are responsible or not responsible for allegations of student misconduct.

Additionally, we are looking for staff or faculty to serve as advisors for either the student respondent or complainant in the TIX hearing review process of the student conduct code.

If you are interested in servicing as an SDC member and/or advisor, please fill out this application.

If you would like more information, please contact the SRR office at 509.359.6960.

