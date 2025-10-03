Student Art Display: March 10-April 14

Eastern Washington University art students are showcasing a thought-provoking art display in the Secrist Gallery at JFK Library, between March 10-April 14.

(Hidden) Truths explores where truth lies. Artists enrolled in ART 313: Art Through Time explored the notion of hidden truth – a conceptual thread referencing the Hermeneutics of Suspicion that weaves throughout Modernism.

Painting, sculpture, photography, collage, digital illustration, and textile-based practices were employed to navigate this theme. Additionally, the artists engaged in scholarly research as a creative process to bolster their approach to making.

Visitors are invited to ponder the works in the (Hidden) Truths’ exhibit and consider the same prompt issued to the artists: What, to you, is hidden truth?