Student Accommodations and Support Services is Moving

Student Accommodations and Support Services (SASS) is relocating to Hargreaves 019 starting on Monday, March 27. We will open in our new location on Friday, March 31. Please help spread the word about the move!

It will take a few days to get organized in the new Hargreaves location. Although the physical space will be temporarily unavailable, you can reach us via phone and e-mail from March 28- 30. Please don’t hesitate to reach out as we will be working hard to minimize disruptions to service.

The new Hargreaves 019 SASS space will open for services on Friday, March 31. Please be patient as we work to relocate and understand that the moving process may result in slightly longer response times.

All services, including accommodations, student support and the Passport Program will be available in the new location beginning March 31. For accessible access to our new space, please enter via the west side of the Hargreaves building and take the elevator to the lower level.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Valerie Marsh, SASS Director at vmarsh@ewu.edu or 509.359.6871.

