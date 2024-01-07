Streamlined Purchasing Processes Effective July 1

EWU is excited to announce a number of streamlined purchasing processes for FY25.

Over the last six months, Procurement and Contracts has worked collaboratively with IT business analysts, Accounts Payable, and various campus partners to identify inefficiencies in EWU purchasing processes and to develop solutions to simplify the process for departmental users.

These changes include the following:

(1) Replacing the requisition process in Banner with a Fresh Service ticket to eliminate duplication of effort by departments.

(2) Updating the purchasing card (p-card) process to allow users to upload receipts within the JP Morgan PaymentNet system and giving budgetary authorities the ability to see and approve p-card transactions within PaymentNet.

(3) Lifting many of the restrictions on purchasing accounts (p-card, Amazon Business, and Office Depot) to allow widespread use of the p-card for almost all types of purchases under $9,999.

(4) Eliminating the need for a purchase order and requisition to process employee reimbursements and limiting the processing of reimbursements to once per month.

Information about these changes and upcoming training sessions is available online.