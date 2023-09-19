Strategic Planning Town Hall on Sept. 28

President Shari McMahan emphasized the importance of strategic planning in her University Convocation, and now is your chance to participate!

Please join us in the Nysether Community Room in the PUB (Pence Union Building) on Thursday, Sept. 28 from noon-1:30 p.m.

This town hall aims to continue information gathering from the campus community about EWU’s values. The Strategic Planning Committee is committed to broad participation and engagement throughout the process, and we hope you can join us to provide your feedback.

Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., so please come early to grab food and be ready to engage in strategic conversations. Please RSVP if you can participate in this community forum.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University