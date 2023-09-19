Strategic Planning Town Hall on Sept. 28

President Shari McMahan emphasized the importance of strategic planning in her University Convocation, and now is your chance to participate!

Please join us in the Nysether Community Room in the PUB (Pence Union Building) on Thursday, Sept. 28 from noon-1:30 p.m.

This town hall aims to continue information gathering from the campus community about EWU’s values. The Strategic Planning Committee is committed to broad participation and engagement throughout the process, and we hope you can join us to provide your feedback.

Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., so please come early to grab food and be ready to engage in strategic conversations. Please RSVP if you can participate in this community forum.