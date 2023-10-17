Strategic Planning Town Halls on Oct. 27

Eastern Washington University is conducting Strategic Planning town halls and would like the feedback of faculty, staff and students for these important forums.

The two concurrent town halls are scheduled from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. One session will be held on the Cheney campus, in the PUB NCR, and another will be held at Catalyst 301, in Spokane.

Discussions will focus on identifying EWU’s values and defining measurable and attainable goals for the university’s mission and vision.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served. Please RSVP to this link to attend.