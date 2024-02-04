Strategic Planning Town Hall: April 30

The Strategic Planning Facilitation Team has planned a Strategic Planning Town Hall from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

This event presents a valuable opportunity for our campus community to come together and engage in meaningful discussions about the progress of our strategic initiatives. For those of you who cannot attend in person, a Zoom option will be available.

During the town hall, the team will delve into the strides made by our working groups, explore the proposed strategies they have crafted, and how those strategies align with the work of the goal statements and desired outcomes. Your participation and insights are pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of our institution.

To ensure that we accommodate everyone, lunch will be provided. Kindly take a moment to RSVP by completing this Survey Monkey link. Your response will assist us in finalizing arrangements for food and beverages.