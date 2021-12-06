Stay Healthy with Resources from EAP

As we head toward the darkest day of the year, and the end of 2021, the EAP is here to help you and your family.

In December, we start yet another winter of living with Covid-19. That is coupled with the holidays, family gatherings, travel, financial pressures and other challenges that many are trying to navigate during this season.

Here are some of the resources offered by the EAP to support you during this time:

EAP webinars: Learn how to better understand and manage the stressors that affect your life during an upcoming live Strategies for Stress Management webinar (includes ASL interpretation), 11 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Dec. 9, (click here to register) and from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 (click here to register).

You can also learn about everything that EAP offers by watching our orientation webinar at your convenience. EAP also offers a variety of other on-demand webinars, including webinars to help us adapt to our current Covid realities, such as Transitioning into the New Work Life: Strategies for Responding to Change (for all employees) and Transitioning into the New Work Life: Creating Psychological Safety in Work Teams (for supervisors, managers, HR, and anyone in leadership).

November/December Employee Newsletter: Features information about seasonal affective disorder (SAD), the unique factors that may compound the effects of SAD this year, and resources that can help us recognize SAD and get help.

November/December Supervisor Newsletter: Calls attention to domestic/intimate partner violence and the workplace, with statistics about the prevalence/impact of DV as well as guidance and resources to help leaders recognize the signs and support employees.

On the EAP Work/Life site you can find information and resources to support you to take small actions that reap big rewards, like volunteering, learning a new skill or continuing your education. Check out this month’s on-demand seminar, “Paying it Forward”, which is available beginning Tuesday, Dec. 21. Just login by using EWU as the organization code.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to EAP for support, consultation and resources — for yourself and to help those around you, at 877.313.4455 or online.