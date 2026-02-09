Staff Inservice: March 18

EWU staff are invited to participate in the upcoming inservice, From Turbulence to Triumph: Resilience and Conflict Skills for Modern Teams, facilitated by the Center for Trauma & Stress Education.

The inservice will run from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, March 18, inside the PUB’s Nysether Community Room. Click on this link for online registration and to learn additional details. The event is free and includes lunch.

This professional development session will focus on practical tools for navigating challenges, strengthening resiliency, and building healthier team dynamics.

This inservice directly supports EWU’s commitment to employee well-being, collaboration, and professional growth. All staff are encouraged to attend and take part in this opportunity to invest in themselves, their teams, and the broader EWU community.