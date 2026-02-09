Staff Inservice: March 18

EWU staff are invited to participate in the upcoming inservice, From Turbulence to Triumph: Resilience and Conflict Skills for Modern Teams, facilitated by the Center for Trauma & Stress Education.

The inservice will run from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, March 18, inside the PUB’s Nysether Community Room. Click on this link for online registration and to learn additional details. The event is free and includes lunch.

This professional development session will focus on practical tools for navigating challenges, strengthening resiliency, and building healthier team dynamics.

This inservice directly supports EWU’s commitment to employee well-being, collaboration, and professional growth. All staff are encouraged to attend and take part in this opportunity to invest in themselves, their teams, and the broader EWU community.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University