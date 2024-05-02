Staff Inservice Day: March 1

EWU staff members are invited for an enriching Eagles Inservice Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall 201. Lunch is provided.

Led by the esteemed facilitator, Dr. Piya Bose (assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs, UC San Diego), this in-service day is a golden opportunity for staff to connect and address common challenges. The collective focus for the day will be on supporting distressed students through an equity lens.

Event Details

Date | Friday, March 1

Brief Agenda

8:30 a.m. | Arrival, Check-In, and Coffee Service

If you’re able to join, kindly fill out the RSVP link by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

For any questions or accommodation needs, reach out to Michelle Ferazza in Human Resources at mferazza@ewu.edu or by calling 509.359.6790.