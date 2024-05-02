Staff Inservice Day: March 1

EWU staff members are invited for an enriching Eagles Inservice Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall 201. Lunch is provided.
Led by the esteemed facilitator, Dr. Piya Bose (assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs, UC San Diego), this in-service day is a golden opportunity for staff to connect and address common challenges. The collective focus for the day will be on supporting distressed students through an equity lens.
Event Details
- Date | Friday, March 1
- Time | 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lunch is provided)
- Location | Hargreaves Reading Room 201
- No zoom option will be available
Brief Agenda
- 8:30 a.m. | Arrival, Check-In, and Coffee Service
- 9:00-9:30 a.m. | Welcome and Opening Remarks
- 9:30 a.m.-noon | Keynote
- Noon-1 p.m. | Boxed Lunch and Networking
- 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. | Breakout Session One
- 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. | Breakout Session Two
If you’re able to join, kindly fill out the RSVP link by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.
For any questions or accommodation needs, reach out to Michelle Ferazza in Human Resources at mferazza@ewu.edu or by calling 509.359.6790.