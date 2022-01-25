Swoop Loop Temporarily Suspended as Staffing Issues Force STA Route Changes

*Editor’s Note: This story updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to reflect that Route 67, Swoop Loop, is temporarily suspended. Click for latest information.
A high volume of coach operator absences will require Spokane Transit (STA) to implement Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan, effectively suspending the agency’s express routes (about 10% of service) between Wednesday, January 26 and Friday, January 28, with the exception that routes serving EWU/Cheney will continue on a modified schedule
Bus riders should review all service level impacts at www.spokanetransit.com/tempservice after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 for updated information.
Level 3 Service: Express routes that will be impacted Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday:
• Route 124 – North Express
• Route 144 – South Express
• Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express
• Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express
• Route 190 – Valley Express
• Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney) *NOW SUSPENDED*
