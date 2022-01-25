Swoop Loop Temporarily Suspended as Staffing Issues Force STA Route Changes

*Editor’s Note: This story updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to reflect that Route 67, Swoop Loop, is temporarily suspended. Click for latest information.

A high volume of coach operator absences will require Spokane Transit (STA) to implement Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan, effectively suspending the agency’s express routes (about 10% of service) between Wednesday, January 26 and Friday, January 28, with the exception that routes serving EWU/Cheney will continue on a modified schedule

Bus riders should review all service level impacts at www.spokanetransit.com/tempservice after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 for updated information.

Level 3 Service: Express routes that will be impacted Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday:

• Route 124 – North Express

• Route 144 – South Express

• Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express

• Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express

• Route 190 – Valley Express

• Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney) *NOW SUSPENDED*

Related URL: https://www.spokanetransit.com/ride-sta/covid-emergency-response-plan-service-level-3