Swoop Loop Temporarily Suspended as Staffing Issues Force STA Route Changes

Home » Swoop Loop Temporarily Suspended as Staffing Issues Force STA Route Changes

*Editor’s Note: This story updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to reflect that Route 67, Swoop Loop, is temporarily suspended. Click for latest information.

A high volume of coach operator absences will require Spokane Transit (STA) to implement Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan, effectively suspending the agency’s express routes (about 10% of service) between Wednesday, January 26 and Friday, January 28, with the exception that routes serving EWU/Cheney will continue on a modified schedule

Bus riders should review all service level impacts at www.spokanetransit.com/tempservice after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 for updated information.

 Level 3 Service: Express routes that will be impacted Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday:
• Route 124 – North Express
• Route 144 – South Express
• Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express
• Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express
• Route 190 – Valley Express
• Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney) *NOW SUSPENDED*

Related URL: https://www.spokanetransit.com/ride-sta/covid-emergency-response-plan-service-level-3

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University