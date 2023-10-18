SRA Town Hall on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.

The next SRA Town Hall will be held in-person from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Showalter 109.

For individuals unable to attend, a Zoom webinar link is available on the SRA website. Though comments and questions from in-person attendees will be prioritized, those viewing online will be able to submit questions as well.

The town halls, which are hosted by co-champions Provost Jonathan Anderson and Vice President Mary Voves, are opportunities for faculty and staff to hear the latest SRA updates, share comments and concerns, as well as ask questions.

A full schedule of town halls and past recordings are available on the SRA website, under the Town Halls tab. If you have any questions, please email the Facilitation Team at sra@ewu.edu.