SRA Town Hall is April 11

The next SRA Town Hall will be held in-person, from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in Showalter 109.

Individuals unable to attend may participate online, though questions asked by in-person attendees will be prioritized.

The town halls, which are hosted by co-champions Provost Jonathan Anderson and Vice President Mary Voves, are opportunities for faculty and staff to hear the latest SRA updates and ask questions. A full schedule of town halls is available on the SRA website, under the Town Halls tab.

Recordings of the town halls will be posted when available. If you have any questions, please email the Facilitation Team at sra@ewu.edu.