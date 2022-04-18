Spring Recreation Opportunities for the Eastern Community

Are you looking for ways to be active or get outside this spring? If so, Campus Recreation has options for everyone!

Campus Recreation offers a wide range of opportunities for students, staff and community members to get involved. This quarter, you can enjoy a paddle out on a local lake, join a league and play volleyball, or become part of the Ultimate Frisbee club. Getting involved in Campus Recreation is not only good for your physical and mental health, it can also help you make connections and build confidence while having fun!

Intramural Sports

Intramural Sports is an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to compete against other on-campus teams in different sports and activities. Intramurals are FREE for students to join and $15 per quarter for staff and faculty. Registration is currently open for this quarter and will close on Thursday, April 21. Register today!

Here are the leagues that are offered this quarter:

Mondays: Kan Jam & Spikeball

Tuesdays: Volleyball

Wednesdays: Slow Pitch Softball

Thursdays: Outdoor Soccer

Special Events:

April 13: Basketball Skills Challenge

May 10: Badminton

May 16: Air Hockey

June 7: Paintball

EPIC Adventures

EPIC Adventures, EWU’s outdoor program, provides trips and gear rentals to students, staff, faculty and the community. Trips range from a couple hours on an evening to a full weekend and are open to all experience levels. If you cannot find a trip that fits your interests or schedule, EPIC has a full fleet of rental equipment that you can use for your own adventures.

Here is EPIC’s spring schedule (click here for more details). Prices listed below are at the student rate. Staff and faculty prices are listed online.

Day Trips:

April 23 Rock Climbing at Post Falls ($25)

April 23 Mica Moon Aerial Treetop Tour ($45)

April 30 Rock Climbing at Vantage ($25)

May 7 Mica Moon Ziplining ($75)

May 28 Lake Kayak Day Trip ($15)

June 11 Silver Resort Mountain Biking ($45)

Sunset Trips:

April 21 Sunset Hike – Dishman Hills ($10)

May 5 Sunset Hike – Palisades ($10)

May 26 Sunset Kayak – Amber Lake ($10)

June 2 Sunset SUP – Amber Lake ($10)

Weekend Trips:

May 14–15 Rock Climbing & Paddle Boarding at Banks Lake ($65)

May 21–22 Whitewater Rafting on Wenatchee River ($95)

May 27-30 Goldbug & Jerry Johnson Hot Springs Tour ($125)

June 3-5 Lake Wenatchee Zipline and Kayak ($95)

Club Sports:

The Club Sports Federation provides opportunities for students who want to represent EWU in sports competitions, whether they have experience or not. Club Sports are groups of students who may or may not compete against other school clubs around the region. There are over 20 sport clubs to choose from, each with its own level of competition. If you do not see a sport you are interested in, starting a club is simple (more information can be found at on the Club Sports website).

Here is a list of active sport clubs at EWU:

Airsoft

Archery

Baseball

Brazilian Jujitsu

Women’s Basketball

Climbing

Fastpitch Softball

Fishing

Golf

Men’s Hockey

Powerlifting

Essense Dance Team

Women’s Rugby

Men’s Soccer

Women’s Soccer

Tennis

Men’s Volleyball

Women’s Volleyball

Water Polo

Wrestling

Ultimate