Spring Policy Workshop 2022

Home » Spring Policy Workshop 2022

The Human Resources Office, in coordination with the Title IX Coordinator, offers a Policy Workshop.

This workshop covers Title IX, Discrimination, Accommodations, Ethics, Public Records and other key EWU policies.

Date: April 12
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Location: Tawanka 215

Please coordinate with your supervisor to make arrangements to attend the next Spring Policy Workshop.

Contact Stephanie Bradley with questions and/or accommodation requests, 509.359.4811 or sbradley5@ewu.edu.

We look forward to your attendance.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University