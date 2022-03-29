Spring Policy Workshop 2022

The Human Resources Office, in coordination with the Title IX Coordinator, offers a Policy Workshop.

This workshop covers Title IX, Discrimination, Accommodations, Ethics, Public Records and other key EWU policies.

Date: April 12

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Tawanka 215

Please coordinate with your supervisor to make arrangements to attend the next Spring Policy Workshop.

Contact Stephanie Bradley with questions and/or accommodation requests, 509.359.4811 or sbradley5@ewu.edu.

We look forward to your attendance.