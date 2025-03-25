Spring is officially here! Join us for this year’s Campus Clean-up Day and together we will make our campus grounds sparkle!

Mark your calendars for this year’s Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day, on Thursday, May 8. We will work to beautify our campus from 8:30 -11:30 a.m. Volunteers will be treated to lunch from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

After a very fun and successful event last year, we’re excited to continue this new tradition and work together to usher our campus into a new era of sustainability.

In coordination with our EWU Grounds Team and the Office of Sustainability, we will begin the fun process of implementing our new landscape master plan, and vernacular restoration of the landscape around our historic One Room School House.

Every helping hand will make a difference. Whether it’s planting, pulling weeds, refreshing bark or collecting litter, there will be projects for all ability levels. If you would like to join the fun and show our campus some love, you can find event details and a registration link below.

Please register right away online. Volunteers will work together at various locations throughout the Cheney campus and details will be shred the week of the event.

If you have questions, please reach out to Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu. For persons requesting accommodations, please contact Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu at least two weeks prior to the event.