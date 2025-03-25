Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day

Spring is officially here! Join us for this year’s Campus Clean-up Day and together we will make our campus grounds sparkle!

Mark your calendars for this year’s Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day, on Thursday, May 8. We will work to beautify our campus from 8:30 -11:30 a.m. Volunteers will be treated to lunch from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

After a very fun and successful event last year, we’re excited to continue this new tradition and work together to usher our campus into a new era of sustainability.

In coordination with our EWU Grounds Team and the Office of Sustainability, we will begin the fun process of implementing our new landscape master plan, and vernacular restoration of the landscape around our historic One Room School House.

Every helping hand will make a difference. Whether it’s planting, pulling weeds, refreshing bark or collecting litter, there will be projects for all ability levels. If you would like to join the fun and show our campus some love, you can find event details and a registration link below.

Please register right away online. Volunteers will work together at various locations throughout the Cheney campus and details will be shred the week of the event.

If you have questions, please reach out to Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu. For persons requesting accommodations, please contact Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu at least two weeks prior to the event.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University