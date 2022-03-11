Spokane Jazz Orchestra with EWU Faculty Musicians to Perform at The Bing

Spokane Jazz Orchestra will honor classic Gershwin tunes while adding a jazz flair with big band styling for a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague, in Spokane.

The Spokane Jazz Orchestra will debut big band arrangements of Gershwin music, created by Spokane Jazz Orchestra Music Director Don Goodwin, an EWU senior lecturer of music theory and composition and director of Eastern’s marching band.

Jody Graves, EWU professor of Piano Performance Studies and Music Graduate program director is a featured guest artist. Graves is one of only 43 pianists across the U.S. and Canada to be inducted into the Steinway Hall of Fame.

Tickets cost $27 to $32 each for adults and $19 each for students. To purchase tickets visit The Bing’s website.