Spokane International Film Festival: March 7-9

|Calling all Eagles! SpIFF 2025, which showcases some of the best of international, independent, and Inland Northwest cinema, will run from March 7-9! EWU is a Presenting Sponsor of SpIFF 2025 and EWU students, alums, and faculty will screen works at SpIFF 2025.
Students get $7 tickets for all shows at the Magic Lantern, as well as discount tickets for opening night and closing night. There are also two free events.
Before SpIFF even starts, here is your chance to learn from Matthew Modine, star of Vision Quest and Full Metal Jacket. You might know him from Stranger Things, Oppenheimer, and Zero Hour. Modine will speak with students about a life in film and the media industry today. This special event is from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 7, at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga campus. This free event is open to the public. RSVP is requested but not required.
SpIFF kicks off on at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 7, with the World Premiere of Recollection, a local film that includes cast and crew from EWU. It is also an excellent science fiction film, with action and heart. With Posterize and our Opening Party to follow, this one is unbeatable for your prime SpIFF experience!
Well, except maybe for our closing show, the 40th Anniversary screening of Vision Quest with Matthew Modine and coach Cash Stone in attendance! Hosted by EWU graduate Jess Walter, who is a noted author, Vision Quest closes SpIFF at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 9 at the Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox! Student tickets are available for this special event.
Peak EWU at SpIFF will be on Saturday, March 8, with three screenings with strong EWU connections! It all builds up to the screening of the feature film Tim Travers and the Time Traveler’s Paradox, a cult classic in the making. Directed and written by EWU Film alum Stimson Snead, Tim Travers screens at 8:30 p.m. at The Garland.
But come at 6 p.m. for Best of the NW! EWU Film faculty Chase Ogden and EWU Film alum Hali Morlin, and EWU Film alum Dave Kotlan screen their latest shorts as part of our annual showcase of NW filmmakers.
EWU is also heavily represented at PNW Makers at The Magic Lantern on Saturday March 8 at 1:30 p.m.. PNW Makers, a regional shorts programs includes Expo ’74-Fair to the Future by EWU Film student Becket Schoenleber, Trick by EWU alum José Nunez, and Navidad de Reserva, which features multiple EWU alums on the crew. PNW Makers will sell out, so get your tickets now!
SpIFF has many other excellent options as well, such as Worlds of Animation, A Good Wolf, The Birds who Fear Death, and Ultimate Citizens. If you enjoy shorts programs, SpIFF 2025 also offers multiple shorts programs, including Through Indigenous Eyes, World Shorts I and II, and Queer Shorts. If International is your thing, try La Estrella que Perdí. If American indie is your jam, check out Battersea. Many SpIFF shows are in the intimate Magic Lantern theatres, so act quickly to reserve your seat! SpIFF gets started a little early with Fish War at 4 p.m. on Sunday March 2, in partnership with the Department of History of Gonzaga University. This event is free and open to the public.
The full schedule is available online.