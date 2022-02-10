Spokane Chiefs Hosting EWU Night on Feb. 26

Enjoy an evening of hockey with the Spokane Chiefs on EWU Night, Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Spokane Arena. The Chiefs will play the Tri-City Americans, with a start time of 7:05 p.m.

An Eagles’ package for the event includes a lower-level ticket to the game, located in special EWU Night seating, and a limited-edition Spokane Chief’s EWU Night T-shirt for $29.99.

If you already have tickets for the game that evening, T-shirts are available for $14.99.

Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser the week of the game. Seating is subject to change based on availability.

Shirts are available only while supplies last. Purchased shirts will be held at the Spokane Chiefs Box Office up to 60 days after the date of the game.

If you have any questions, or if you require disability seating with your order, please contact Spokane Chiefs Account Executive Manny Cortes at mcortes@spokanechiefs.com or 509.340.8395.