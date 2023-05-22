Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow to be Held June 3

The Native American Student Association and American Indian Studies are once again hosting the Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow. The event will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in the Reese Court Pavilion.

The powwow will feature Head Man George Meninick, Jr., and Head Woman Taunie Cullooyah and the legendary drum groups Lightning Creek and Bad Canyon. There are activities offered for all ages during this daylong event!

For accommodations, please contact Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu or Vanessa Peteat vpete@ewu.edu by Sunday, May 28.

All attendees are asked to follow the etiquette for the powwow event.

Here is the schedule for the Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow:

1 p.m. | Grand Entry, Rounds of Intertribal

2 p.m. | Junior Girls Jingle (7-12) Special (sponsored by Harmony Arthur), Tiny Tots, Junior Categories

3 p.m. |Teen Categories

4 p.m. | Open Jingle Special (Sponsored by Junee Picard)

4:30 p.m. | Crowning of New Royalty (Honor Song by Lightning Creek)

5 p.m. | Dinner Break and Honoring our Graduates and NASA members (Speaker Evanlene Melting Tallow)

5:30 p.m. | Hand Drum Special (Sponsored by Lightning Creek)

7 p.m. |Grand Entry, Rounds of Intertribal, Tiny Tots

8 p.m. | Women’s Jingle Dress Special (Sponsored by Taunie Cullooyah)

8:30 p.m. | Golden Age Categories

9 p.m. | Men’s Categories

9:30 p.m. | Women’s Categories

10 p.m. | Men’s Traditional Special (Sponsored by George Meninick, Jr. )