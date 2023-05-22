Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow to be Held June 3

Home » Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow to be Held June 3

The Native American Student Association and American Indian Studies are once again hosting the Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow. The event will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in the Reese Court Pavilion.

The powwow will feature Head Man George Meninick, Jr., and Head Woman Taunie Cullooyah and the legendary drum groups Lightning Creek and Bad Canyon. There are activities offered for all ages during this daylong event!

For accommodations, please contact Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu or Vanessa Peteat vpete@ewu.edu by Sunday, May 28. 

All attendees are asked to follow the etiquette for the powwow event

Here is the schedule for the Spirit Of The Eagle Powwow:

1 p.m. | Grand Entry, Rounds of Intertribal

2 p.m. | Junior Girls Jingle (7-12) Special (sponsored by Harmony Arthur), Tiny Tots, Junior Categories

3 p.m. |Teen Categories

4 p.m. | Open Jingle Special (Sponsored by Junee Picard)

4:30 p.m. | Crowning of New Royalty (Honor Song by Lightning Creek)

5 p.m. | Dinner Break and Honoring our Graduates and NASA members (Speaker Evanlene Melting Tallow)

5:30 p.m. | Hand Drum Special (Sponsored by Lightning Creek)

7 p.m. |Grand Entry, Rounds of Intertribal, Tiny Tots

8 p.m. | Women’s Jingle Dress Special (Sponsored by Taunie Cullooyah)

8:30 p.m. | Golden Age Categories

9 p.m. | Men’s Categories

9:30 p.m. | Women’s Categories

10 p.m. | Men’s Traditional Special (Sponsored by George Meninick, Jr. )

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University