Spirit of the Eagle Powwow: May 31

Join us for the EWU Spirit of the Eagle Powwow, from 1 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, in Reese Court.

The EWU Spirit of the Eagle Powwow celebrates the beauty and traditions of tribes from our nearby communities and beyond with dance, music and food.

The annual powwow is put on by the Native American Student Coalition and the American Indian Studies program.

For more information and accommodations contact Jackie Wambolt at jwambolt@ewu.edu or Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu.

Learn more by visiting the American Indian Studies program’s webpage.