Slide Deck Available from the Town Hall Introducing People & Culture Division

The slide deck from the virtual Town Hall discussing the university’s evolving organizational structure and the introduction of the new People & Culture division is now available online. The event, held on Tuesday, May 20, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., featured remarks from President Shari McMahan and Chief of Staff Cesar Portillo, who will serve as the incoming Vice President for People & Culture.

The Town Hall provided the campus community with an overview of the roles and responsibilities within the newly established division and offered insights into how these changes align with EWU’s strategic vision.



