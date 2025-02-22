Side By Side Concert: EWU Orchestra and Spokane Symphony

Join us on Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Showalter Hall for a unique music experience right here on the Cheney campus.

The EWU Music Program is proud to partner with the acclaimed Spokane Symphony for a concert at Showalter Hall.

The Spokane Symphony will perform several compelling works from its current season, and then in side by side performances, the EWU Orchestra will join the Spokane Symphony on stage featuring world premiere performances of selected student compositions, in addition to works like Howl’s Moving Castle. Maestro James Lowe will conduct this program.

Admission is free for EWU students, faculty and staff. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors and are available at the door.

