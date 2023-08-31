Services Set for Two Longtime Employees

Separate services will be held the third weekend of September for two longtime employees who passed away over the last year.

John Neace

The family of John Neace would like to invite members of the EWU community who knew him to a funeral service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, at the family ranch in Columbia County (610 Johnson Hollow Road). There will be a graveside ceremony following the service at Covello Cemetery, two miles east of the ranch.

Neace, who died last fall, worked at EWU for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership roles including director of Interdisciplinary Studies. With his help, many students found a way to graduate and become strong alumni and community members.

Mary Joe Van Bemmel

Also on Sept. 16, services will be held for Jo Van Bemmel, who passed away July 3 after a long battle with brain cancer. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline St. in Spokane. There will also be a live stream on YouTube, which can be accessed by typing in her name and “memorial service” (or also typing in Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, Spokane).

Van Bemmel worked in various departments around campus, most recently in the math department. Her last supervisor at Eastern was Christian Hansen, professor and chair of the department of Mathematics. Hansen describes her as an “EWU icon, loved and respected by everyone who were fortunate to work with her.”