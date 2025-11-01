Services & Activities Fee Proposals Due Feb. 21

Annual Funding Proposals for the 2025-2026 Services and Activities Fee are due Friday, Feb. 21.

The 2025-2026 Services and Activities Fee Committee (SAFC) invites the campus community to submit final proposals to request funding by Friday, Feb. 21. The SAFC has begun initial review of proposals previously received and will continue reviewing all proposals received by the deadline.

The EWU Student Activity Fee supports student-centered activities, services, facilities, and recreation to improve student life. Additional information and a submission form are available online.

The SAFC will provide a recommended allocation of S&A Fees to the vice president for Student Affairs who will share with the president and EWU Board of Trustees as part of the university’s annual budget-planning schedule.