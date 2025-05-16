Senior Send-Off 2025

Celebrate our graduates as we send them off through the pillars at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 5 for the Senior Send-Off!

Graduates will take their final, symbolic walk down the brick pathway in front of Showalter Hall, known as the “Hello Walk,” as they are cheered by faculty, staff, students and alumni and celebrate becoming an Eagle4Life.

All participants are then welcome to enjoy celebratory treats, music, and more in front of Showalter Hall.

Graduating students – celebrate your achievements with friends, alumni and the campus community.

For EWU’s alumni, non-graduating students, faculty and staff – joined us to welcome them, now help us send the graduating Class of 2025 off in style and wish them well as they become alumni.

Register Online today!