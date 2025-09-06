Senior Lecturer Malcom Pelles to Direct ‘Topdog/Underdog’

Senior Lecturer Malcolm Pelles is directing Suzan-Lori Parks’s Topdog/Underdog for Stage Left Theater, an award-winning theater in Spokane.

The production opens on Friday, June 13, and runs until Sunday, June 29.  This play is a dark comedy about family love, identity, and history. It tells the story of Lincoln and Booth, two brothers whose names were given to them as a joke. Haunted by their past, the siblings are forced to confront the shattering reality of their future. 

Topdog/Underdog was the winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2023.

This is Pelles’ follow up to his production of Antoinette Nwandu’s Pass Over, which was selected to represent the United States at Mondial du Théâtre 2025.

