EWU Launching Search Advocates Program

EWU is launching a Search Advocates program that will enhance equity, validity, and diversity in university recruiting and hiring. Starting this fall, the program will focus on faculty searches. We are continuing to train Search Advocates and finalize implementation plans.

While we are still seeking additional faculty, staff, and administrators to serve as Search Advocates, we also think it is important for senior leadership, department heads, college administrators and HR recruiters to have the same training as the Search Advocates. Faculty and staff serving in these roles are invited to participate in this program to gain knowledge in leading objective and equitable searches.

We are offering two upcoming Search Advocates workshops, with 16 spots available for each session. (If there is greater demand, we can provide additional workshop dates this summer.)



Friday, July 21 | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Wednesday, August 23 |9 a.m.-5 p.m.



We appreciate your full-day of participation and will provide breakfast and lunch.

Additional information about Search Advocates can be found on our website, and we are currently adding bios of Search Advocates and FAQs. In late August and early September, we will offer multiple brief informational sessions, and a ‘meet the Search Advocates’ open house.

**To register for a one-day workshop, please email Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu, or call 509.359.6874, with questions about this program or requests for accommodations.