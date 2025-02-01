Senior Director, Eagles First Year: Open Forums with Finalists

You are invited to attend the upcoming open forums for the finalists for the senior director of Eagles First Year position.

This is an exciting new leadership role at Eastern Washington University, dedicated to developing and guiding a comprehensive first-year experience program to support student success.

Each finalist will present a brief overview of their vision for a first-year experience program at EWU. A Q&A session will follow each presentation, allowing attendees to engage with the candidates and ask questions.

Your participation is a vital part of the search process as we seek a leader who will shape and advance the Eagles First Year initiative.

Open Forum Schedule:

Candidate: Samantha Briggs
Friday, Sept. 5 | 10:15  – 11:15 a.m.
Tawanka 215 B/C

Candidate: Christy Oliveri
Monday, Sept. 8 | 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.
Tawanka 215 B/C

We strongly encourage you to attend and provide your feedback to the search committee. Please feel free to share this announcement with others who may be interested.

