Seeking Winter Wayfinders Volunteers- Jan. 8

Make a difference for our Eagles by volunteering on the first day of Winter Quarter, Monday, Jan. 8, to help direct students to their classes and welcome them back to campus. Shifts take about a half-hour and start at 7:45 a.m.

As a volunteer, you’ll point students in the right direction and pass out candy canes. Don’t worry, we’ll provide the candy and station you inside warm buildings, just in case the weather is especially wintery.

Please sign-up for a shift using this spreadsheet. If you have questions, reach out to Megan Kuster at mkuster2@ewu.edu.