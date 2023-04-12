Seeking Winter Wayfinders Volunteers- Jan. 8

Make a difference for our Eagles by volunteering on the first day of Winter Quarter, Monday,  Jan. 8, to help direct students to their classes and welcome them back to campus.  Shifts take about a half-hour and start at 7:45 a.m.

As a volunteer, you’ll point students in the right direction and pass out candy canes. Don’t worry, we’ll provide the candy and station you inside warm buildings, just in case the weather is especially wintery.

Please sign-up for a shift using this spreadsheet. If you have questions, reach out to Megan Kuster at mkuster2@ewu.edu.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University