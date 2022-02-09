Seeking ‘Share Your Nickname’ Stories for a Fulbright-Funded Project

A Fulbright scholar is inviting the EWU community to take part in a survey to create A Cross-Cultural Dictionary of American and Russian Nicknames.

Participants are asked to share their nickname stories in an anonymous online survey to make a contribution to this unique cross-cultural project, conducted by Dr. Anna Tsepkova, a Fulbright scholar visiting EWU this academic year. Eastern is the major venue for this project because it is a diverse community with a unique history, background and traditions.

This dictionary will become a reference resource for researchers and a cultural guide for everyone who is interested in learning more about the English and Russian languages and the American and Russian cultures through personal, family and community histories, preserved in nicknaming practices.

If you have any questions about the project, please contact Dr. Anna Tsepkova at atsepkova@ewu.edu.