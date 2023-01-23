Seeking Human Books for the EWU Human Library Event

Home » Seeking Human Books for the EWU Human Library Event

Do you have a lived experience unlike others you know? If so, you can help to create dialogue and break down stereotypes by sharing your experiences!

During Diversity and Inclusion Week, a campus collaborative is hosting a Human Library® event at the JFK Library. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday,  April 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Human Library events are designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge or address stereotypes, prejudices, stigma, or taboo topics through dialogue.

We seek volunteers, including students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members, to be published as ‘Human Books.’ During the event, ‘Human Books’ will share their stories and have open conversations in small groups, helping to break break down barriers based on race, religion, sexual orientation, class, gender identity, lifestyle choices, disability or other aspects of life. Event participants, known as ‘Readers,’ check out the ‘Human Books’ to listen and learn, and even can ask questions. Readers learn about varied experiences through this exchange, allowing opportunities to challenge prejudicial beliefs and broaden understanding.

Do you have a lived experience unlike others you know? Do you sometimes feel misunderstood, stereotyped, or marginalized?

Are you interested in sharing your story in a series of casual, small group conversations in a safe, supportive, and meaningful way?

We encourage you to learn more about this event and apply to be published as a Human Book!
Visit our event webpage. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

The EWU Human Library is made possible by EWU Libraries and Learning Commons, the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, with support from Counseling and Wellness Services, the School of Education, and the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

