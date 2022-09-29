Seek Temporary Waiver for Public Service Loan Forgiveness by Oct. 31

The deadline for seeking a temporary waiver to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PLSF) is Oct. 31.

The U.S. Department of Education has approved a temporary waiver to the PLSF  that might help you count more of your past loan payments toward your 10-year forgiveness plan.

What’s the PSLF program?
If you’re a full-time government employee with student loan debt, you can enroll in a federal program (PLSF) that will forgive your remaining student loans once you make 120 qualifying payments and work at least 10 years for the state or other public employer.

What is the temporary change?
You might be able to get credit for your past payments that didn’t previously qualify. Under this temporary waiver, your payments on non-direct loans (Federal Family Education, Perkins, other non-direct federal loans) may count towards the 10 years of loan payments that you need for loan forgiveness. It could count even if your payment was late, was less than the amount due, or if you were in the wrong payment plan at the time. You can get credit for these payments until Oct. 31.

Questions?
• Use the PSLF Help Tool to search for a qualifying employer and learn what actions you need to take to be eligible for loan forgiveness.
• Contact your student loan servicer or visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website.
• Visit the Washington State Student Loan Advocate’s website to ask a question or submit a complaint about your student loans.
