Seattle Eastern Edge on CyberAI Is July 22

An upcoming Eastern Edge forum exploring the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the field of cybersecurity is being held on Saturday, July 22 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport – Southcenter, 16500 Southcenter Parkway in Seattle.

The event, which runs from 8-10:30 a.m., includes breakfast, networking and an opportunity to hear from top experts on AI and cybersecurity.

The forum, moderated by Stu Steiner, PhD, assistant professor of computer science at EWU, will explore the ethical implications of AI in cybersecurity, the challenges and opportunities presented by AI-powered defense mechanisms, and the potential for AI to outsmart sophisticated cyber threats. This event will draw industry professionals, technology experts, and local business and community leaders.

Keynote Speakers:

  • The Honorable Steve Hobbs | Washington secretary of state
  • Art Maria ‘76, director-chief architect | AT&T Consulting
  • Scott Ward, principal solutions architect – external security services | Amazon Web Services
  • Jason Elrod, vice president and chief information security officer | MultiCare
  • Maryanne C. Cantwell, cyber operations analyst, U.S. Army Cyber Command

Schedule:

  • 8-8:30 a.m. | Registration, networking and breakfast
  • 8:30-9:45 a.m. | Speaker presentations
  • 9:45-10:30 a.m. | Panel Q & A
  • 10:30 a.m. | Closing remarks

Sponsors:

  • Presenting: WSECU
  • Major: PEMCO
  • Student Success: MultiCare
  • Outreach Partner: New Tech Northwest

The event costs $25 for individuals. A rate of $20 per person is available for groups of more than 10 people. Register online now!

Eastern Washington University