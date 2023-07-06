Seattle Eastern Edge on CyberAI Is July 22

An upcoming Eastern Edge forum exploring the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the field of cybersecurity is being held on Saturday, July 22 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport – Southcenter, 16500 Southcenter Parkway in Seattle.

The event, which runs from 8-10:30 a.m., includes breakfast, networking and an opportunity to hear from top experts on AI and cybersecurity.

The forum, moderated by Stu Steiner, PhD, assistant professor of computer science at EWU, will explore the ethical implications of AI in cybersecurity, the challenges and opportunities presented by AI-powered defense mechanisms, and the potential for AI to outsmart sophisticated cyber threats. This event will draw industry professionals, technology experts, and local business and community leaders.

Keynote Speakers:

The Honorable Steve Hobbs | Washington secretary of state

| Washington secretary of state Art Maria ‘76, director-chief architect | AT&T Consulting

‘76, director-chief architect | AT&T Consulting Scott Ward , principal solutions architect – external security services | Amazon Web Services

, principal solutions architect – external security services | Amazon Web Services Jason Elrod , vice president and chief information security officer | MultiCare

, vice president and chief information security officer | MultiCare Maryanne C. Cantwell, cyber operations analyst, U.S. Army Cyber Command

Schedule:

8-8:30 a.m. | Registration, networking and breakfast

| Registration, networking and breakfast 8:30-9:45 a.m. | Speaker presentations

| Speaker presentations 9:45-10:30 a.m. | Panel Q & A

| Panel Q & A 10:30 a.m. | Closing remarks

Sponsors:

Presenting: WSECU

Major: PEMCO

Student Success: MultiCare

Outreach Partner: New Tech Northwest

The event costs $25 for individuals. A rate of $20 per person is available for groups of more than 10 people. Register online now!

Please add the speaker we added this morning (the team was in the process of updating the website): Jason Elrod, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, MultiCare

Also, we need to specify that it’s the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport – Southcenter location at 16500 Southcenter Parkway, Seattle, WA, as there is another DoubleTree nearby that people have confused the venue with. 😊