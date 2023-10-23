Science Gets Spooky on Oct. 27

EWU Scientists are throwing a Halloween bash that is beyond Spooky.

EWU is hosting Spooky Science, a free event with all kinds of fun experiments, treats, photos (and even some slime). The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. in the Interdisciplinary Science Center.

Hosted in conjunction with the Cheney Merchants Association’s Trunk-or-Treat, Spooky Science is open to all ages and includes fun activities like glowing rocks and fungus, liquid nitrogen ice cream, bugs, bones, slime, photo booths and more. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

Trunk -or-Treet, to be held in the north part of Parking Lot 12, which is behind the football stadium, is a treat-fest supported by EWU organizations and Cheney businesses alike.

Free parking is available in lot P12 and there will be Halloween helpers to guide attendees of all ages between the Trunk-or-Treat and Spooky Science festivities.