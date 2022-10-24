Science and Technology Career Fair – Oct. 27

Students can learn about job and internship opportunities while meeting the very employers who can open doors for them at the upcoming Science and Technology Career Fair, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the PUB’s NCR.

EWU students and alumni are invited to attend the Career Fair, which is free. It’s a great opportunity to meet employers in a range of fields of interest and learn about their available jobs and internships.

In addition, Washington’s Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is scheduled to visit the career fair.

For questions, please reach out to Ryan Weldon, STEM career advisor, at rweldon49@ewu.edu or

Romeal Watson, internship coordinator, at rjwatson@ewu.edu.