School of Social Work 50th Event: Oct. 12

This year, EWU’s School of Social Work is celebrating 50 years of success in the Pacific Northwest as it honors generations of graduates who helped to create positive change in their communities.

In commemoration of their many years of service and success, the School of Social Work invites the campus community to join in their 50th Anniversary celebration, Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3-6 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall.

The event is open to everyone. Tickets for the event cost $35 and include drinks, appetizers, coffee and cake. Remember to go online to RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Since 1974, EWU has empowered students to be advocates for social justice, championing the causes that matter most. The program has been recognized for its dedication to providing students with the professional skills they’ll need for impactful careers. Long before graduation, in fact, Eastern’s social work students engage in practicum placements with social welfare agencies and other organizations throughout the state, learning in a hands-on way how to best serve those in need.

The celebration will begin with a social hour where attendees can reconnect and network with fellow EWU students, alumni and staff.

Drinks and appetizers will be served before the program, which begins at 4 p.m. Students, faculty and guests will have the opportunity to share their stories and experiences in the program. Alicia Thompson, a 2000 graduate of the Master of Social Work Program, will deliver a keynote speech.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit the event webpage.