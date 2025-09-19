School of Business Kicks Off Leadership Speaker Series

The EWU School of Business and the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis are launching their 2025 Business Leadership Speaker Series at the Catalyst with two upcoming fall events. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and parking is free.

Paul Stringer, president of Nicklaus Design, will kick off the series at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Stringer will talk about his professional journey and his impact on the golf industry. With over 35 years in the golf business, he is a seasoned leader known for his strategic vision and global impact. Stringer has led international development with Troon Golf and Nicklaus Design, bringing expertise in negotiation, event management, and market strategy to his roles. A proud Eastern alumnus, Stringer blends his educational insight with deep industry knowledge to help shape the future of golf.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, Kemper Rojas, managing principal at Fruci & Associates, P.S., will share her expertise as a certified public accountant holding advanced certifications (CFE, CITP, CGMA).

Rojas has decades of expertise in auditing, litigation support, nonprofit consulting and more. She started at Fruci & Associates in 2002, became a partner in just 5 years, and advanced to managing partner soon after. Her strong background in technology also helps to leverage technology to keep the firm at the forefront of the public accounting industry.

For those who are unable to attend in person, the events will be live streamed on the EWU School of Business YouTube channel. The live streams are available to view during and after the event, which participation during the event welcome.