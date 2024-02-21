Saxophonist Valentin Kovalev Performs at EWU Recital Hall.

Join us for a dynamic evening of eclectic and exciting music by guest Valentin Kovalev (saxophone) and Ronaldo Rolim (piano) at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23, in the EWU Music Recital Hall

Saxophonist, educator and content creator Valentin Kovalev is an ebullient and highly eclectic performer whose unique style was developed after studying in Russia, France and the US. Hailing from Siberia, he strives to demonstrate how passion and perseverance can transcend geographical boundaries, using his music to inspire and empower others in the pursuit of their dreams. His work is driven by his passion for fostering connections, offering support to Ukrainian saxophonists, and amplifying marginalized voices in the classical music world.

More Information: https://www.valentinkovalev.com/about.