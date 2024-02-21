Saxophonist Valentin Kovalev Performs at EWU Recital Hall.

Join us for a dynamic evening of eclectic and exciting music by guest Valentin Kovalev (saxophone) and Ronaldo Rolim (piano) at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23, in the EWU Music Recital Hall

Saxophonist, educator and content creator Valentin Kovalev is an ebullient and highly eclectic performer whose unique style was developed after studying in Russia, France and the US. Hailing from Siberia, he strives to demonstrate how passion and perseverance can transcend geographical boundaries, using his music to inspire and empower others in the pursuit of their dreams. His work is driven by his passion for fostering connections, offering support to Ukrainian saxophonists, and amplifying marginalized voices in the classical music world.

More Information: https://www.valentinkovalev.com/about.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University