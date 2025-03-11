Save the Date: President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon – Nov. 20!

Celebrating the Heart of Eastern: Faculty and Staff Recognition for Service and Excellence

Eastern Washington University will honor the outstanding contributions of its employees during the annual President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon, a cherished tradition celebrating the people who make our university thrive. All EWU faculty and staff are invited to attend!

The luncheon will recognize colleagues receiving service pins for their years of dedication to EWU, along with this year’s Distinguished Service Award and President’s Exemplary Service Award recipients. The event includes a hearty fall-inspired lunch and an uplifting program that spotlights collaboration, kindness, and the power of service across campus.

This year’s event will also feature a food drive benefiting the EWU Food Pantry. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help support students in need.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 20

Time: Noon – 2 p.m.

Location: Nysether Community Room, PUB