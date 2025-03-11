Save the Date: President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon – Nov. 20!

Celebrating the Heart of Eastern: Faculty and Staff Recognition for Service and Excellence

Eastern Washington University will honor the outstanding contributions of its employees during the annual President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon, a cherished tradition celebrating the people who make our university thrive. All EWU faculty and staff are invited to attend!

The luncheon will recognize colleagues receiving service pins for their years of dedication to EWU, along with this year’s Distinguished Service Award and President’s Exemplary Service Award recipients. The event includes a hearty fall-inspired lunch and an uplifting program that spotlights collaboration, kindness, and the power of service across campus.

This year’s event will also feature a food drive benefiting the EWU Food Pantry. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help support students in need.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 20

Time: Noon – 2 p.m.

Location: Nysether Community Room, PUB

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University