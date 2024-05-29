Save the Date: Oct. 18

Something amazing is in the works at EWU!
Eastern Washington University is going to announce some big news on Friday, Oct. 18 that we can’t wait to share with our Eagle community. Stay tuned as we unveil some fun plans – and keep you in the loop!
Something amazing is in the works at EWU!
Eastern Washington University is going to announce some big news on Friday, Oct. 18 that we can’t wait to share with our Eagle community. Stay tuned as we unveil some fun plans – and keep you in the loop!
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.