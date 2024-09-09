Save the Date for Convocation and Pass Through the Pillars: Sept. 24

Save the Date for Convocation and Pass Through the Pillars!

Mark your calendars – Convocation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Showalter Auditorium this year.

This is an opportunity to reconnect as a campus community, foster a sense of belonging, and hear about the successes and opportunities that lie ahead for Eastern. President McMahan will be sharing information on the new strategic plan, SRA, new employee programs, and much more.

Following Convocation, please plan on joining us for the annual Pass Through the Pillars celebration at the Herculean Pillars (in front of Showalter Hall) as we welcome our new students with Eagle spirit, high-fives and a BBQ! Gather your noisemakers and Go Eags signs now!