Save the Date: Director of Community Engagement Finalist Open Forums

Message from Josh Ashcroft, associate vice president for campus life, chair, director of Community Engagement Search Committee.

Community Members,

Eastern’s search for the Director of Community Engagement has moved into the finalist stage, and I invite you to save dates to meet the finalists during their campus visits beginning next week.

The search committee received applications from a well-qualified pool of over 70 candidates for this key leadership position. We have invited three finalists to campus to meet with the EWU community as well as key stakeholders.

Faculty, staff, students, and community members are invited to meet each finalist during a fifty-minute open session, held both in person and on Zoom. Each candidate has been asked to begin the open session with a ten-to-fifteen-minute presentation on their vision for community engagement at a regional polytechnic comprehensive institution. The open sessions are scheduled for April 7, 10, and 14 at 1 p.m. in PUB 317/319 and Zoom option will be available at this link.

No RSVP is required. A member of the search committee will facilitate each session.

The Director of Community Engagement is responsible for providing leadership, oversight, and management for the programs and services supporting applied learning (e.g., professional internships, practical, clinical placements, community-engaged learning), community outreach, and community engagement initiatives. The Director of Community Engagement will lead and direct a team to embrace the institution’s polytechnic brand and enhance the university’s regional impact. This role will be essential in building meaningful partnerships between EWU and the surrounding communities to support applied learning, mutual growth, academic excellence, and societal impact.

Attendees will be able to provide feedback to the search committee via the Director of Community Engagement search website.

We appreciate your help in recruiting this senior leader responsible for supporting and growing our programs and services that promote and advance student learning and success at Eastern.

Sincerely,

Josh Ashcroft

Associate Vice President for Campus Life

Chair, Director of Community Engagement Search Committee