Satori Camp Summer Teaching Opportunity

Satori Camp is looking for EWU faculty instructors for the Summer 2026 camp, which runs July 19-25!

Come teach for us! You can find more information online.

Satori is a camp for 12 to 18-year-old gifted students. It has been housed at EWU for over 40 years! In collaboration with the School of Education, the Satori camp will take place at EWU again during summer 2026.

Campers take three classes per day across the weeklong camp. The Satori Board is specifically looking to recruit STEM instructors to teach STEM related topics. Potential instructors are encouraged to submit a proposal to teach an engaging topic or special interest for a 10-hour class (5 days of teaching with one group of campers across the week). Examples of previous classes are available on the Satori website.

Prior instructors have shared their experience teaching for Satori.

Professor Ashley Lamm taught a class during summer 2025 called, “Ph Pioneers: Exploring Acids and Bases”. She wrote, “I really enjoy Satori. The students are really engaged and excited about learning so it makes it really fun. I also get to explore the fun side of my profession with a lot of interactive activities.”

Another EWU professor shared highlights of his own experience teaching at Satori camps.

Professor Terrance MacMullan wrote: “I am honored to have taught four Satori classes over the years. Each class has been an immensely rewarding experience that has caused me to grow as a teacher and refine my pedagogy as a philosophy professor. The energy and engagement of the Satori students simply can’t compare to any other classroom: Satori students are eager because they want to learn about the things you want to teach. Further, middle- and high-school students ask very different questions than traditional college students, which caused me to reflect on and notice new elements of my teaching. Finally, Satori is just fun! We get to teach in a way that is unencumbered by grades and rubrics and instead just focuses on learning for its own sake.”

We hope you will consider becoming part of the Satori experience for the next generation of gifted students (and future Eagles). Please send your proposal to smaleki@ewu.edu