Sativa Transue Memorial 5K Walk/Run/Roll

The EWU Exercise Science Club presents the Sativa Transue 5k memorial Walk/Run/Roll on Sunday, June 8, at Roos Field. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

The race aims to increase awareness of domestic violence while raising funds for local causes and for costs for students to attend special conventions.

Transue was born in Spokane and moved to Cheney at the age of 12. She graduated from Cheney high school and was voted student with the most contagious laugh. She went on to complete her bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2017. Transue’s mother shared that she loved life, family, friends, being in nature and her cat, flower and dog, shadow.

Tragically, Transue lost her life to domestic violence in 2021 while on holiday vacation. She was just 25 years old. The event honors Transue’s life and the impact she has had on the community.

Please email the Exercise Science Club at ewuexercisescienceclub@gmail.com for any questions about registration, information about donations, or sponsorship opportunities.

Registration is available online.