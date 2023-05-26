Sativa Transue 5K to Support Domestic Violence Victims 

Students in the EWU Exercise Science Club & Intramural Sports have organized a 5K Walk/Run/Roll on Sunday, June 11, to raise awareness and provide support for nonprofits that help domestic violence victims and their pets.

Participants can register online for the Sativa Transue Memorial 5K. The event costs $25 without a T-shirt and $30 including a T-shirt, with race proceeds benefitting YWCA Spokane and SpokAnimal.



This is the second year for the event, which students organized in 2022 to honor Transue, who graduated from EWU with a degree in exercise science in 2017 and was killed in November of 2021 while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico. Her boyfriend at the time is suspected of murdering her, according to an article in The Spokesman-Review.



Transue, who lived in the area her whole life and graduated from Cheney High School, was just 26 years old when she died. She was known for her kindness, bubbly personality and infectious laugh.



In addition to honoring this well-liked alumna, organizers seek to raise awareness that domestic violence harms thousands of women, children and men in Spokane County every year and has been identified by the Spokane Regional Health District as a serious health problem in our community.



Check-in for the Sativa Transue Memorial 5K is at 8 a.m. at Roos Field, with the walk/run/roll starting at 9 a.m. For special accommodation, please contact Erika Jorren at ejorren@ewu.edu by June 1.