Santa Swoop is dropping in on the EWU men’s basketball game against Multnomah University on Wednesday, Dec. 15, for holiday cheer and photo opportunities with fans of all ages. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Head to the EWU women’s basketball game against Gonzaga University on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and get your picture taken with Santa Swoop. Game time is at 6 p.m.