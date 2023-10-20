Safety Advisory From EWU Police Department

Public safety advisory message sent on Oct. 19 by Jewell Day, chief of police, EWU Police Department:

An incident occurred on campus at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2023 in the skirt of the PUB (front steps area) which began when a male that was gathering signatures for petitions started arguing with students and using racial slurs. The arguing escalated into threats to fight the students, and then the suspect threatened to come back with friends and shoot the involved students. He was last seen running off campus toward the transit station near North 9th Street and Elm Street.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, with longer reddish-blond hair, a red beard, heavy set, wearing a Gonzaga shirt (possibly blue), red shorts, and tennis shoes.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information on the identify of this individual (who has not yet made a statement to police) please contact the EWU Police at 509.359.7676, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 359.4286. If you need to report a crime in progress, call 911 immediately.

Racism and discrimination are not tolerated Eastern Washington University. There is a “Report Incidents” button on the university homepage to report hate speech, bias-related acts, or instances of discrimination and racism. All reports are taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent of university policy and law.

Safety Tips from EWU Police Department

Crime victims are never at fault for being victimized. Perpetrators alone are responsible for crimes and their effects. EWU Police offer the following suggestions that may help reduce the possibility of experiencing a crime.

If you are frightened, yell “HELP” and call 911

Trust your instincts – If something or someone makes you uneasy, avoid the person or leave.

Be observant – Look around. Be aware of your surroundings and the people in them.

Remain alert – Know who is walking behind and in front of you. Things to watch for include suspicious persons or vehicles, people who are wearing inappropriate clothing for the weather.

This notification is posted on our Timely Warning web page.

Jewell Day | Chief of Police

EWU Police Department

509.359.6924, jday@ewu.edu