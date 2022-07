The Eastern community is invited to an open house in honor of Roxann Dempsey, a longtime Eastern employee who has worked as executive assistant to the vice president of business and finance and is now retiring.

The open house will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at 307 Showalter Hall. Light refreshments will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Coworker Nate Bryant gave Dempsey a shout-out for “her kindness, contagious smile and enormous commitment to the Eagle family.”