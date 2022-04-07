Robotics Competition Runs Through Saturday

Students from high schools in Washington, Oregon and Alaska are putting their skills to the test at the FIRST Robotics Pacific Northwest District Championships, held today through Saturday at Reese Court and the Jim Thorpe Field House.

Reese Court has a new game being played out through Saturday.

Student-engineered robots will compete in Rapid React, a form of robot basketball played out on a lighted, high-tech court in the middle of the pavilion. Fifty teams are competing, with the top 18 teams advancing to the world championships, in Houston, Texas.

The competition isn’t just for teenagers who can design and build, says Ayla DeLaat, FIRST Robotics Chief Field Supervisor: “There are engineering students, there are programming students, there are art students, there are students of all interests and background that this definitely draws,” explains DeLaat.

DeLaat, an EWU alumni with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, now works as a laser engineer for Access Laser Co., in Everett, Washington. In her free time, she volunteers at FIRST robotics events.

A host of awards will be given out over the course of the district championships, DeLatt says, with awards covering robot design and manufacturing, community outreach, business planning, and team image.

In addition, U.S. Air Force representatives are bringing the Shadowstrike Tour. Shadow Strike is a 4D immersive experience that allows participants to see what it’s like to be a part of a special operations mission. Click here to resister for Shadowstrike.

Admission is free. Stop by on these days and times:

Thursday hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m., robots compete in the central court from 4-8 p.m.

Friday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., daylong competition

Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., playoff games and awards